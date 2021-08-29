Capital Analysts LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Capital Analysts LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,037 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 0.7% of Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $10,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Avion Wealth boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 193.5% in the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 40.8% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,835.8% in the first quarter. Clark Financial Advisors now owns 14,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 13,782 shares during the last quarter.

IVE stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 777,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,557. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.72. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $108.20 and a 1 year high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

