Capital Analysts LLC Decreases Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Capital Analysts LLC decreased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,011 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,659,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,429 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,155,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,283,483,000 after purchasing an additional 44,806 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,724,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,674,341,000 after purchasing an additional 186,379 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,815,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $898,571,000 after purchasing an additional 682,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,356,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $656,953,000 after purchasing an additional 25,705 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $3.62 on Friday, hitting $376.04. 27,104,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,427,914. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $362.64. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $260.11 and a twelve month high of $376.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

