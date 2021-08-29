Capital Analysts LLC Decreases Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Capital Analysts LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,153 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $7,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,717,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,411,000 after acquiring an additional 52,972 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $116,408,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,666,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $91,557,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,282,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,738,000 after acquiring an additional 83,117 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,600,489 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.60. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

