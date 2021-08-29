Capital Analysts LLC Grows Position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 181.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,202 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC owned approximately 0.09% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $5,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,022,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,663,000 after purchasing an additional 344,660 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,524,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,595,000 after buying an additional 111,736 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 902,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,542,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 837,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,034,000 after buying an additional 34,098 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2,565.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 827,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,361,000 after buying an additional 796,900 shares during the period.

Shares of MOAT stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.56. The company had a trading volume of 209,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,521. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.10. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52 week low of $52.37 and a 52 week high of $76.67.

