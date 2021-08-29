Capital Analysts LLC Has $11.12 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Capital Analysts LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,084 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 0.7% of Capital Analysts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $11,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $77.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,343,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,272. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $54.92 and a twelve month high of $77.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.00.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

