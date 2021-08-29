Capital Analysts LLC Has $13.49 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Capital Analysts LLC lessened its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,844 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Capital Analysts LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $13,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 642,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,784. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.40. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $114.91 and a one year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

