Capital Analysts LLC Has $4.84 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its position in PepsiCo by 1,515.0% during the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 54.0% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.58.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PEP traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.94. 4,166,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,052,803. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $159.63. The firm has a market cap of $214.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.90%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

