Capital Analysts LLC Has $5.05 Million Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $5,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Condor Capital Management grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 6,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 3,811 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BDX traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $248.50. 1,129,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,435,247. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $219.50 and a 12-month high of $267.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

BDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.33.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total transaction of $97,361.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 919 shares of company stock valued at $226,265 over the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

