Capital Analysts LLC Increases Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1,464.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,198 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Broadcom by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,235,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,408,693,000 after buying an additional 278,096 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,644,366,000 after buying an additional 1,254,432 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,271,223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,899,533,000 after buying an additional 240,694 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Broadcom by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,758,608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,206,377,000 after buying an additional 30,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Broadcom by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,339,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,548,477,000 after buying an additional 400,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $10.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $495.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,646,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,447. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.70 and a 1-year high of $496.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $477.91.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $495.84.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

