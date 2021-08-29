Capital Analysts LLC Increases Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises approximately 0.6% of Capital Analysts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $10,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GS. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.82.

Shares of GS stock traded up $7.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $419.69. 2,174,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,163,587. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $382.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.52 and a 52-week high of $420.73. The company has a market capitalization of $141.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.