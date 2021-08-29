Capital Analysts LLC Purchases 1,110 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $5,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 25,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 598.7% during the second quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 9,214 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.6% during the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,511,000 after buying an additional 24,364 shares during the period. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.9% during the second quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 52,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,491,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $239.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Northcoast Research upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.64.

MSI traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $242.81. The stock had a trading volume of 748,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,267. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.01. The company has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.75. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $149.81 and a one year high of $244.55.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a net margin of 14.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 39.89%.

In related news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $211,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total value of $1,259,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

