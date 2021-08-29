Capital Analysts LLC Purchases 14,687 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,687 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000.

SCHD traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $77.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,021,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,261. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.94 and a fifty-two week high of $78.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.18.

