Capital Analysts LLC Purchases 23,972 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,972 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Capital Analysts LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $20,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arch Capital Group LTD. raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 969,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 8,323 shares during the last quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,065,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 268,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,534,000 after acquiring an additional 20,030 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DGRO traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.85. 898,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,850,081. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $38.22 and a 52 week high of $53.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.48.

