Capital Analysts LLC Purchases 2,789 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,033,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,966,000 after buying an additional 371,073 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 247.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,986,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263,565 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,224,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,782,000 after purchasing an additional 51,917 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,378,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,402,000 after purchasing an additional 369,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 2,233,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,787,000 after purchasing an additional 19,237 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.94. The company had a trading volume of 592,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,662. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $108.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.59.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.