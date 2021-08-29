Capital Analysts LLC Purchases 3,457 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.64. 10,281,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,582,186. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.76 billion, a PE ratio of 52.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.70.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

