Capital Analysts LLC Purchases 54,482 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 483,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,482 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 3.5% of Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Capital Analysts LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $55,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $116.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,545,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,955,459. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.84. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.20 and a 1-year high of $118.87.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

