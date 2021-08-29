Capital Analysts LLC Purchases 6,984 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 54.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,873 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,984 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $4,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Boeing by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,113,339,000 after acquiring an additional 607,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Boeing by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,028,467,000 after acquiring an additional 363,662 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in The Boeing by 21.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $484,381,000 after acquiring an additional 338,090 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in The Boeing in the first quarter worth about $56,039,000. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in The Boeing by 2,261.9% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 159,452 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 152,701 shares during the period. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Shares of BA traded up $5.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $221.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,684,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,793,295. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $141.58 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $229.61.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.59.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.