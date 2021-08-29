Capital Analysts LLC Raises Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,637 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1,620.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $3.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $180.14. 8,696,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,202,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $117.23 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $327.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.35, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.08.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. UBS Group upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist lowered their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.56.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 566,970 shares of company stock worth $101,653,310 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

