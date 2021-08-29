Capital Analysts LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $6,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,595,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,994,000 after buying an additional 126,983 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $585,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.43. 6,000,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,730,658. The company has a market capitalization of $64.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $104.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.84.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ATVI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Benchmark boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

