Capital Analysts LLC Reduces Stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Capital Analysts LLC lowered its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,133 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF worth $4,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDLO. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FDLO traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.67. The company had a trading volume of 23,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,151. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.48. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $37.78 and a 1-year high of $49.88.

