Capital Analysts LLC Sells 7,609 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Capital Analysts LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,609 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $4,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 151.7% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 180.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFAV traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.74. The stock had a trading volume of 257,147 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.07.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.