Capital Analysts LLC Sells 9,099 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Capital Analysts LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 109,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,099 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $4,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 102.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000.

NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.44. 727,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,817,540. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $38.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.98.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

