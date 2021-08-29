Capital Analysts LLC Trims Position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Capital Analysts LLC decreased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 117,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,901 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC owned 0.19% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF worth $7,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,546,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,719,000 after purchasing an additional 6,871 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 915,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,266,000 after purchasing an additional 56,808 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 23.4% during the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 866,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,917,000 after purchasing an additional 164,318 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 647,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,235,000 after purchasing an additional 26,624 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 590,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,708,000 after purchasing an additional 35,679 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:HYD traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.50. 398,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,625. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 52-week low of $59.01 and a 52-week high of $63.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.