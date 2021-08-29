Capital Analysts LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Capital Analysts LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,011 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 160,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,101,000 after buying an additional 4,833 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.6% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,049,000. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.4% during the first quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $3.62 on Friday, reaching $376.04. 27,104,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,427,914. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $362.64. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $260.11 and a 1-year high of $376.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

