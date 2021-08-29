Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Stake Lessened by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lowered its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,368 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $6,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 92.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 51.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $24.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.68. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.88 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $268,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. HSBC increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.19.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.