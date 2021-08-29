Carrefour SA (EPA:CA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Carrefour SA (EPA:CA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €18.33 ($21.56).

CA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.50 ($20.59) price target on shares of Carrefour in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €14.90 ($17.53) price target on shares of Carrefour in a report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of Carrefour in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of Carrefour in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on shares of Carrefour in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of EPA:CA opened at €16.90 ($19.88) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €16.56. Carrefour has a 12-month low of €16.31 ($19.19) and a 12-month high of €23.68 ($27.86).

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

