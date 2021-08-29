Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Position Boosted by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $7,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global stock opened at $58.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.79. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $28.58 and a one year high of $58.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.10.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. Equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

In other news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup began coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

