Carry 24-Hour Volume Reaches $14.87 Million (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Carry has a market capitalization of $99.86 million and $14.87 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Carry has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Carry coin can currently be bought for $0.0115 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $45.79 or 0.00093873 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00026469 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000060 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Carry

Carry (CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,651,193,249 coins. Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Carry Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

