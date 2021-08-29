Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

Several research analysts have commented on CARS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities started coverage on Cars.com in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Cars.com in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Truist started coverage on Cars.com in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on Cars.com from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

In other Cars.com news, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 8,399 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $100,871.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 8.8% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 11,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 4.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 1.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 169,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cars.com stock opened at $12.95 on Friday. Cars.com has a 1 year low of $7.23 and a 1 year high of $15.71. The stock has a market cap of $893.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.90 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $155.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.89 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

