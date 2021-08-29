Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.25.
Several research analysts have commented on CARS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities started coverage on Cars.com in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Cars.com in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Truist started coverage on Cars.com in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on Cars.com from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.
In other Cars.com news, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 8,399 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $100,871.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of Cars.com stock opened at $12.95 on Friday. Cars.com has a 1 year low of $7.23 and a 1 year high of $15.71. The stock has a market cap of $893.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.90 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.
Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $155.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.89 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.
About Cars.com
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.