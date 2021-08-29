Castle Achieves Market Capitalization of $29,459.90 (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One Castle coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Castle has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. Castle has a market cap of $29,459.90 and $5.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Castle alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $236.30 or 0.00484398 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003333 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003308 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007636 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $537.48 or 0.01101785 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000221 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Castle Coin Profile

Castle (CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Castle Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.