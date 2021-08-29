CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $24.09 Million

Brokerages predict that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) will report sales of $24.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.72 million and the highest is $25.00 million. CatchMark Timber Trust reported sales of $24.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will report full-year sales of $105.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $104.10 million to $108.02 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $107.13 million, with estimates ranging from $103.68 million to $110.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CatchMark Timber Trust.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 5.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTT. Zacks Investment Research raised CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. increased their price objective on CatchMark Timber Trust from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.90.

Shares of CTT stock opened at $11.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $575.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.99 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.66. CatchMark Timber Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -150.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

