Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Shares Acquired by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,179 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,790 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.18% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $5,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 24.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 491,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,342,000 after acquiring an additional 117,200 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 979,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,539,000 after acquiring an additional 139,049 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 72,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CATY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ CATY opened at $40.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.64. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $20.59 and a one year high of $45.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 39.05% and a return on equity of 11.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.21%.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

