Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.48 Per Share

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Shares of CBOE opened at $125.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.57. Cboe Global Markets has a 1 year low of $77.63 and a 1 year high of $139.00.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $350.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CBOE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.78.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.