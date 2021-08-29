CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Position Lessened by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,375 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.13% of CBRE Group worth $36,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional increased its position in CBRE Group by 23.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in CBRE Group by 38.9% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 111,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,590,000 after buying an additional 31,332 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the second quarter worth $7,646,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the second quarter worth $625,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in CBRE Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,243,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $963,903,000 after buying an additional 316,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CBRE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $95.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.02. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.17 and a 52-week high of $98.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. Research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $1,746,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 141,398 shares in the company, valued at $13,717,019.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $32,555,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 661,227 shares of company stock valued at $63,439,266. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

