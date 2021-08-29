CCUniverse (UVU) One Day Volume Tops $15.00

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 29th. One CCUniverse coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CCUniverse has a total market cap of $14,647.43 and $15.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CCUniverse alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00005733 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007221 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000033 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000135 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000020 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000795 BTC.

EveriToken (EVT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CCUniverse Profile

CCUniverse (CRYPTO:UVU) is a coin. Its launch date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

CCUniverse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CCUniverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CCUniverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CCUniverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.