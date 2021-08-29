CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the software maker on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

CDK Global has increased its dividend by 5.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. CDK Global has a dividend payout ratio of 23.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CDK Global to earn $2.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.4%.

NASDAQ:CDK opened at $41.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.27. CDK Global has a 12 month low of $39.78 and a 12 month high of $55.51.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $420.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.10 million. CDK Global had a return on equity of 5,754.17% and a net margin of 59.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CDK Global will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CDK Global stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 42.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,710,256 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 505,952 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.42% of CDK Global worth $84,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. It operates through following segments: CDK North America and CDK International. The CDK North America segment provides technology-based solutions. The CDK International segment caters to the United States and Canada.

