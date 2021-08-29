CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Short Interest Up 49.8% in August

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,490,000 shares, an increase of 49.8% from the July 29th total of 2,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CEMIG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CEMIG from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CEMIG from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

NYSE:CIG traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.51. 6,379,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,535,972. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.46. CEMIG has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $2.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.30.

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. CEMIG had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 8.75%. On average, analysts forecast that CEMIG will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

