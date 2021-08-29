Centaur Trading 11.7% Higher This Week (CNTR)

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One Centaur coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Centaur has a market cap of $4.50 million and approximately $459,910.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Centaur has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Centaur Coin Profile

Centaur (CRYPTO:CNTR) is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,822,208,333 coins. Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur . Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Centaur Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

