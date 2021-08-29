Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) Short Interest Down 39.4% in August

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 169,000 shares, a decline of 39.4% from the July 29th total of 278,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 360,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
CEPU stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.68. The stock had a trading volume of 237,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Central Puerto has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.49.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Puerto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.
Central Puerto Company Profile
Central Puerto SA engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources; Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources; Natural Gas Transport and Distribution; and Others. The Natural Gas Transport and Distribution segment provides natural gas distribution public sector service in the Cuyo and Centro regions of Argentina and it is also engaged in the natural gas transport sector service.
