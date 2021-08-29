Centric Cash (CNS) One Day Volume Tops $161,027.00

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 29th. One Centric Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Centric Cash has a total market cap of $1.24 million and $161,027.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Centric Cash has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Centric Cash alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000773 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001115 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00060667 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Centric Cash Coin Profile

Centric Cash (CNS) is a coin. Centric Cash’s total supply is 3,977,658,038 coins. Centric Cash’s official website is www.joincentric.com . The Reddit community for Centric Cash is https://reddit.com/r/joincentric . Centric Cash’s official Twitter account is @CentricRise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Centric Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centric Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centric Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centric Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centric Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.