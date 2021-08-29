Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Stake Lowered by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,035 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,089 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.22% of Century Bancorp worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 508.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 19,315 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Century Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

CNBKA stock opened at $114.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.28 and a 1 year high of $121.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.29. The firm has a market cap of $638.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter. Century Bancorp had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 11.69%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to commercial enterprises, state and local governments and agencies, non-profit organizations, and individuals through its subsidiary Century Bank & Trust Co. It offers commercial loans, real estate and construction loans, and consumer loans; and accepts savings, time, and demand deposits.

