Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Holdings Cut by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,993 shares during the quarter. Cerner makes up about 1.8% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Cerner worth $20,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 180.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $697,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $796,123.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,398 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CERN shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cerner has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.90.

NASDAQ CERN traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,330,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.97. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.75 and a fifty-two week high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

