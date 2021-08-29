Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.210-$0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $283 million-$289 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $283.09 million.

Shares of CERT traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.83. 653,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,585. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion and a PE ratio of -102.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.48. Certara has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.82.

Get Certara alerts:

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Certara will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CERT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Certara from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Certara in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.50.

In other Certara news, CEO William F. Feehery sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $2,346,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,138,743 shares in the company, valued at $98,179,881.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $131,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 353,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,316,178.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,727,930 shares of company stock valued at $201,539,736. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Certara stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) by 1,297.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Certara were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.