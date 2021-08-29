CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 69.0% from the July 29th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of CGG in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get CGG alerts:

Shares of CGG stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.82. CGG has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.57.

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). CGG had a negative net margin of 38.78% and a negative return on equity of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $172.00 million during the quarter.

CGG Company Profile

CGG is an integrated geosciences company, which provides geological geophysical and reservoir capabilities to its broad base of customers primarily from the global oil and gas industry. It manufactures geophysical equipment, as a provider of marine, land and airborne data acquisition services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Contractual Data Acquisition, Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir, Equipment, and Non-Operated Resources.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for CGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.