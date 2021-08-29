Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 35.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 55.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 5.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 8.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,575,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 9.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,364,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

In other news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total transaction of $263,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,694.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 6,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total transaction of $2,872,215.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,542,412.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,657 shares of company stock valued at $18,959,620. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.13.

CRL stock opened at $436.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $197.33 and a 1-year high of $443.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $395.49. The company has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.