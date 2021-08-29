Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 83,700 shares, an increase of 71.2% from the July 29th total of 48,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 837.0 days.

OTCMKTS CTOUF opened at $12.60 on Friday. Charter Hall Group has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.94.

Charter Hall Group Company Profile

With over 30 years' experience in property investment and funds management, we're one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups. We use our property expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity across our core sectors Â- office, retail, industrial & logistics and social infrastructure.

