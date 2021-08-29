Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 83,700 shares, an increase of 71.2% from the July 29th total of 48,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 837.0 days.
OTCMKTS CTOUF opened at $12.60 on Friday. Charter Hall Group has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.94.
Charter Hall Group Company Profile
Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?
Receive News & Ratings for Charter Hall Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Hall Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.