Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Shares Bought by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,562 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Chase worth $3,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCF. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chase by 10.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 862,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,340,000 after buying an additional 83,033 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chase by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,593,000 after buying an additional 8,845 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chase by 18.2% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 326,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,033,000 after buying an additional 50,360 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chase by 8.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,117,000 after buying an additional 9,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Chase by 104.3% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 106,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,423,000 after buying an additional 54,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Chase alerts:

In other Chase news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.51, for a total value of $115,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCF traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.20. The stock had a trading volume of 15,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,999. Chase Co. has a 52-week low of $93.84 and a 52-week high of $123.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 0.70.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The construction company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $79.59 million during the quarter.

Chase Company Profile

Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.