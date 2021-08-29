Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Purchased by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 104.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,991 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 77,733 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $17,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 16,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 9,016 shares during the last quarter. 58.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHKP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. OTR Global raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $126.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.23. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $109.07 and a 52-week high of $139.26. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.65.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

