Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, September 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$337.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$349.77 million.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.