Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the July 29th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CHKR traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.55. 50,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,344. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.62.

Get Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust alerts:

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 59.85%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.037 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 26.92%.

About Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. The company has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.